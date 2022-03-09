Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed a joint press conference with Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz asserting that the two countries were responding 'strongly' to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Trudeau revealed that Canada promised to send highly specialised equipment to Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia, and would follow up with all possible aid and help in the coming days. He also revealed that he had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the Canadian Parliament, which the latter had accepted.

"We are responding strongly to this threat. Canada and Germany stand together against Putin's invasion. We are making sure to respond to this threat not only to our friendly nations but to democracy. I spoke to President Zelenskyy today and promised to send highly specialised equipment to Ukraine and also invited him to address the Canadian parliament. He accepted it," said Justin Trudeau.

"We have taken serious sanctions against Putin. We need to work together to defend democracy. The situation of refugees is worsening. There is a larger challenge protecting and standing up for democracies, and fighting against disinformation," he added.

Canada renews G7's Rapid Response Mechanism to fight disinformation

Trudeau further announced that Canada was renewing G7's Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to fight disinformation and was approving USD 3 million to tackle Russian disinformation on Ukraine.

"Today, I announce that Canada is renewing the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to respond to disinformation and threats, people who want to undermine our democracies using it. In addition USD 3 million would be approved to tackle Russian disinformation on Ukraine. We need to stand up for truth and be vigilant against the disinformation that tries to mislead or divide us," said the Canadian PM.

"All our allies working together against the challenges will send more aid in the coming days. Will provide help despite the challenges at the border. We know there is a continued need for oil and energy, we will work together and find a different way," he added.

#BREAKING #FirstOnRepublic | Canada PM Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz address joint briefing on the Russia-Ukraine war. Tune in to watch it #LIVE here https://t.co/y4G8yXX0mo pic.twitter.com/VEmFSjkI25 — Republic (@republic) March 9, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and various other things, including the pre-schedule renewal of Operation Reassurance. He also spoke to Zelenskyy and the two leaders discussed the implementation of further sanctions on Russia.

Talked to my friend @JustinTrudeau about 🇺🇦🇨🇦 defense cooperation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 9, 2022

Image: AP