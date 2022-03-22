Canada PM Trudeau To Visit Belgium To Engage With EU, NATO & G7 Leaders Over Ukraine War

In continued support to Ukraine, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, from March 23 to 25 to engage with European Union, NATO, and G7 leaders over Russia- Ukraine war talks.

Providing details of this trip, Justin Trudeau tweeted, "I’m heading to Brussels, Belgium tomorrow to meet with EU, G7, and NATO leaders – and to continue standing up for democracy and building on our coordinated response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine".

I’m heading to Brussels, Belgium tomorrow to meet with EU, G7, and NATO leaders – and to continue standing up for democracy and building on our coordinated response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. For more on the work we’re going to be doing, click here: https://t.co/LRX3nf9Cjw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 21, 2022

As per the press release, Canada's PM will address the European Parliament on March 23 and will speak on peace and security, defending democracy, and transatlantic cooperation for the benefit of people in Canada and the European Union. later on March 24, PM Justin Trudeau will meet with leaders from Allied countries at the NATO Summit to further coordinate support for Ukraine amid Russia's military operations.

And then he will mark his presence in the G7 Heads of State and Government Meeting where leaders are to discuss the current Russia- Ukraine war situation and its impact on the global economy, food security, and energy supply.

While in Belgium, Prime Minister Trudeau will also meet with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In an attempt to build key partnerships with various countries in response to Russias's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Trudeau earlier this month travelled to the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany, and Poland.

Earlier, Canada announced the launch of the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) to help the people flee the war-hit country immediately. Providing details of the same, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau informed that this is a temporary residence pathway for Ukrainians who are seeking a safe place to stay. It is learned that through this program, Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality can stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.

Russia- Ukraine war

As per day 26 of Russia- Ukraine war updates, Ukraine has rejected Russia's demand to surrender its besieged port city of Mariupol to Putin's forces. According to Ukrainian authorities, Moscow had demanded Mariupol be handed over to the Russian forces so that they would spare the lives of those who want to surrender and would allow civilians to leave if their demands were met. It is learned that thousands of civilians are trapped in Ukraine's Mariupol city and it is running low on vital supplies including food, water, and medicines.

(Image: AP)