In a bid to discuss the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and further extend future support to the war-torn nation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to Europe from March 6, 2022, till March 11, 2022. The visit comes as a part of Canada's solidarity with its European partners and allies in the face of Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. Informing about the same, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday addressed a press conference and said that he would meet his partners and allies to discuss continuing support for Ukraine and standing against the Russian aggression. The decision came shortly after PM Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call and shared his concerns about the ongoing fightings in Ukraine following the attack at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Today, PM Justin Trudeau announced he will travel to Europe to further strengthen Canada’s solidarity with European partners and allies in the face of Russia’s unwarranted invasion of Ukraine, and advance shared key priorities. Learn more: https://t.co/7TdL8yuZ61 — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) March 4, 2022

Canadian PM to visit Europe to discuss Russia-Ukraine war with allies

Meanwhile, speaking about Prime Minister's visit to Europe, as per the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he will first travel to London on March 6 and will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to co-ordinate responses to Russia’s blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. Later he will go to Riga in Latvia on March 8 and meet Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš. During this while, the PM will have major discussions over the ongoing security challenges, NATO's assurance, and deterrence measures, and further on the ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship. He will also meet NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the alliance's response to the ongoing attack by Russia. On March 9, he will travel to Berlin and meet Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz after which he will finally travel to Warsaw in Poland on March 10. There he will meet President Andrzej Duda and speak on the ongoing security concerns.

Notably, Canada has remained among one of the Western countries to go all out against Russia's move and called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a grave and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. It has also joined the league of countries in imposing sanctions upon Russia for weakening its financial as well as military strength.



Image: AP