Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine war: Canada Prohibits Belarusian Aircraft From Entering Its Airspace In Support Of Ukraine

In latest development, Canada is prohibiting Belarusian aircraft from entering its airspace in response to their support for Ukraine after Russia's offensive

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Canada

AP


In a bid to deter Russian aggression, Canada has prohibited Belarusian aircraft from entering its airspace in response to their support for Ukraine amid Russian invasion. Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, on Wednesday, announced that Belarusian aircraft are 'prohibited from entering, exiting or overflying Canadian airspace'. 

Taking to Twitter, Alghabra wrote, "Effective immediately, and until further notice, all aircraft directly or indirectly owned, registered, chartered, leased, operated or controlled by a citizen of either the Russian Federation or of Belarus, are prohibited from entering, exiting or overflying Canadian airspace."

 

On February 28, Canada along with other European nations had also taken the step of closing their airspace to Russian planes. In retaliation to Russia's invasion, the European nations- Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, Norway and Finland had joined the list. "Effective immediately, Canada’s airspace is closed to all Russian aircraft operators. We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," citing Alghabra’s statement, CNN reported. 

READ | Zelenskyy confirms over 6,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol in one day

The nations' actions have increased the pressure on Russia, as per CNBC, with countries working together to impose broad sanctions against Russia and its elite. A prohibition prevents Russian planes from flying over or landing in the countries that apply the restrictions, which typically necessitates lengthy and expensive reroutes. 

READ | Zelenskyy warns Vladimir Putin, says ignoring ICJ's order will isolate Russia further

More on the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's deadly offensive in Ukraine has now entered the 22nd day with the humanitarian crisis soaring with each passing day. In an effort to gain more support for Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed numerous countries' parliaments. On Wednesday, he addressed the US Congress and proposed to create a new alliance namely U-24 (United 24) in response to Russia's 'special military operation' in his country. 

READ | Zelenskyy says at least 103 children killed in Ukraine since Russian invasion began

US President Joe Biden also announced an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine. Biden said, "To activate additional security assistance to continue to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s assault — an additional $800 million in assistance.  That brings the total of new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $1 billion just this week.  These are the lar- — these are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion." The military aid includes 800 anti-aircraft systems (including longer-range), 9,000 anti-armour systems, 7,000 small arms (machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers), 20 million rounds of ammo, and drones. 

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch
READ | US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Canada, Zelenskyy, Belarus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND