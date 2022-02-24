Canada Prohibits Its Air Operators From Entering Ukraine Airspace Amid Russian Attack

Canada has prohibited all its air operations and owners of aircraft registered in the country from entering the Dnipropetrovsk and Simferopol regions of Ukraine airspace, citing the increased risk in Eastern Ukraine. Canada also recommended air operators not to enter the rest of Ukraine's airspace, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. The announcement was made by Transport Canada on its official Twitter handle. The Canadian government's decision to close the flight operations in Ukraine comes after the Ukrainian government closed airports in eastern Ukraine due to the confrontation with Russia.

Earlier on February 23, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine "in the strongest possible terms." Trudeau asserted that Russia's "unprovoked actions" further violate Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Furthermore, the Canadian PM called on Russia to immediately stop "all hostile and unprovoked actions" against Ukraine and "withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country." He further highlighted that Russia's actions will be given a response with "severe consequences." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed that additional measures will be taken to prevent "Russia's unwarranted aggression" and affirmed support to Ukraine. He added, "Russia's brazen acts will not go unpunished."

Ukraine President introduces martial law

Ukrainian aviation authorities declared some airspace in the east to be "danger areas" as Russian authorities tried to take control of the airspace, according to AP. Ukraine announced the decision after Russia issued a ban on civilian air traffic in the airspace over Eastern Ukraine. The tensions between Russia and Ukraine and Russia have escalated in recent weeks over the troops' build-up near the Ukraine border. In the latest development, Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, as explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. In the meantime, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law and asserted that Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure, as per the AP report. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asserted that the action from Russian side was a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine" and further added that "Ukraine will defend itself and will win."

