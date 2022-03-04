The Canadian government on Thursday, March 3, issued an order removing 'Most Favoured Nation (MFN)' status from Russia and its ally Belarus. The move can be viewed as a strong statement against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support provided by Belarus. Issuing a release, the Canadian administration stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is backed by Belarus, is a breach of international law and a threat to the rules-based world order. Meanwhile, Canada, in its official statement, asserted that it is taking additional steps to ensure that those who oppose the international rules-based system do not benefit from it.

As a result of this move, the General Tariff will be applied to products imported into Canada from Russia or Belarus. Almost all of such imports will now be subject to a 35% levy under the General Tariff. Apart from North Korea, Russia and Belarus will be the only countries whose imports are subject to the General Tariff. This is in addition to the numerous punitive actions taken by Canada and its allies against Russia and Belarus in response to the unjustified invasion of Ukraine, including other trade restrictions imposed under the Special Economic Measures Act.

'Canada steps up its efforts by exerting major economic pressure on Russia'

"I am announcing that Canada will be the first country to revoke Russia’s and Belarus’s Most-Favoured-Nation status as a trading partner under Canadian law. We are working closely with our partners and allies to encourage them to take the same step," Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Finance Minister, said in a statement. She stated that Canada is stepping up its efforts by exerting major economic pressure on Russia and delivering military equipment and critical humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to her, Canada remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine and its people, and it will continue to stand by them as they fight for their freedom and democracy.

Canada bans import of Russian crude oil

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his government has decided to ban the import of Russian crude oil in the wake of Moscow's unprovoked aggression upon their neighbour. He also claimed that anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition are being supplied to Ukraine to fight Russian troops. The Prime Minister further outlined that even though Canada has purchased very little Russian oil and gas in recent years, the import embargo will send a strong message.

Image: AP