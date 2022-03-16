In retaliation to Russia’s aggression over Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced on Tuesday that the nation has sanctioned an additional 15 Russian officials. Taking to Twitter, PM Trudeau said that to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin and his accomplices are held responsible, Canada has imposed harsh penalties on the additional Russian officials, which included government as well as military leaders who are participating in the unlawful conflict.

The penalties, according to the Canadian Prime Minister, are in accordance with those imposed by Canada's European Union allies, bringing the total number of people and businesses sanctioned by Canada since Russia's invasion of Ukraine to about 500.

Sanctions on Russia

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, dozens of nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, have imposed economic sanctions and travel bans against Russia.

According to Sputnik, the current wave of penalties by the Canadian government has targeted the chief of the navy Vladimir Kasatonov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Federal Guard Service Director Dmitry Kochnev, as well as Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, among many others.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said, “These new measures impose restrictions on 15 Russian officials who enabled and supported President [Vladimir] Putin's choice to invade a peaceful and sovereign country," ANI reported.

In addition to this, On Sunday, Canada, along with other European nations, announced that they have closed their airspace for Russian flights. All Canadian financial institutions are likewise forbidden from transacting with the Russian Central Bank, according to the Canadian Prime Minister. The import of Russian crude oil has also been prohibited in Canada.

Russia penalised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Meanwhile, answering to Canada’s harsh penalties, Russia has imposed counter-sanctions on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and over 300 parliamentarians, as per the Russian Foreign Ministry. On Tuesday, Russia has placed travel ban on Trudeau as well as Defence Minister Anita Anand, which would prevent them from entering the nation. According to Sputnik, Moscow also sanctioned Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Moscow has also taken similar steps against US President Joe Biden and a dozen other high-ranking US officials. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA Head William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and former Secretary of State and presidential contender Hillary Clinton are all on the no-fly list.

