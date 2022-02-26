Canada Sets Up Relief Campaign For Ukrainian Citizens After Announcing Sanctions On Russia

Stepping up to support relief work in Ukraine, Canada has decided to 'match' the help country's citizens are contributing for the people in the war-hit country. In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the Canadian Government will 'match every dollar Canadians donate'. Meanwhile, Canada has also decided to 'impose severe sanctions' on Russia over attack on Ukraine.

Canada on 'Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal':

Canadians are stepping up to help Ukrainians, and our government is ready to match that help. To directly support relief efforts in the region, we’ll match every dollar Canadians donate to @RedCrossCanada’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. More here: https://t.co/DWeOkZLr50 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 26, 2022

Canada announces 'severe sanctions' against Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'the men who bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine.' Additionally, it has also announced sanctions against Belarus and its leaders for abetting President Putin’s invasion.

'These sanctions will target 57 individuals, and are in addition to the dozens of existing sanctions already levelled against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime,' tweeted PM Trudeau.

We will also impose sanctions on Belarus and its leaders for abetting President Putin’s invasion. These sanctions will target 57 individuals, and are in addition to the dozens of existing sanctions already levelled against Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 26, 2022

The major development came after Trudeau attended a virtual G-7 meeting with his US President Joe Biden. According to Trudeau, the sanctions will target 58 people and entities connected to Russia, including members of that country’s elite and their families. Also, he said the sanctions will also act against several Russian banks -- a major step to damage the country's economy. Meanwhile, he also had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where both the leaders discussed ways to penalise Russia for its provocative action against Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war: President Zelensky vows to stay in Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelesnky accused Russia of attacking kindergartens and civilian structures. Noting losses on both sides, Zelensky said “Our main goal is to finish this slaughter”.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video on Facebook from Kyiv and said, "we're all here" as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine. In the self-shot video, Zelensky was seen standing alongside his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides outside the presidency building, Ukrainian President said, "We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way."

Meanwhile, Russia said that it is not targeting the Ukrainian cities but "putting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' infrastructure out of operation".