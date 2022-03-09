Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the 14th day of the unabated warfare extended unrestricted assistance to Ukraine in terms of military equipment and humanitarian aid as Ukrainian soldiers continue to face one of the world's largest armies. He announced that Canada will be sending another shipment of high military warfare weapons to Ukraine to fight the Russian troops.



PM Trudeau held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and deliberated over the sanctions being placed on Russia to disable its economy. "Just spoke with President Zelenskyy. I let him know that Canada will send Ukraine another shipment of highly-specialized military equipment. Discussed sanctions against Russia & humanitarian assistance for Ukraine," tweeted PM Trudeau.

The Canadian PM further stated that he had invited President Zelenskyy to address Canada's Parliament. "I invited President @ZelenskyyUa to address Canada's Parliament. Canadians have been inspired by the bravery and resiliency of Ukrainians and the leadership the President has shown, and I know they are eager to hear directly from him," added Trudeau.

Informing about the same, President Zelenskky, in a tweet said that Ukraine and Canada have agreed on further diplomatic steps to de-escalate the situation. “Talked to my friend Justin Trudeau about the Ukraine-Canada defence cooperation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day,” the Ukrainian President wrote.

Trudeau steps up aid supply to Ukraine, pledges severe consequences for Russia

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Trudeau met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion on Ukraine and various other things, including the pre-schedule renewal of Operation Reassurance. While addressing the media, Trudeau said that Canada will continue to be there for the war-inflicted nation. Further strengthening the ties with NATO, Trudeau also announced an early multi-year renewal of Operation Reassurance to support NATO in Central and Eastern Europe.

Trudeau had reiterated that sanctions are the biggest weapon the West can deploy against Russia, however, international pressure on NATO is mounting after the western military alliance declined a direct plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to establish a no-fly zone in order to protect civilians. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden announced the decision to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Banning all imports of Russian oil and fuel products, Biden said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy amid its invasion of Ukraine. Following this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia in support of Ukraine.

Image: AP