Canada Subjects Russia & Belarus To 35% Import Tariff For Moscow's War On Ukraine

Canada Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said that a tariff of 35% will be imposed on goods from Russia and Belarus, as Moscow's war in Ukraine intensifies. Minsk is accused of helping Putin in the invasion of Ukraine. Freeland informed that the government is revoking the status of Russia and Belarus as the most-favoured-nation trade partner under WTO (World Trade Organisation) provision.

Notably, North Korea is the only other nation that does not enjoy the benefit from this trading status. She said that Canada is working closely with other partners and allies to stir them to take similar action.

This development comes after Canada announced that it would be providing up to 4,500 M72 LAW rocket launchers and up to 7,500 hand grenades. Additionally, Canada is also planning to prohibit imports of Russian crude oil. The PM Justin Trudeau administration has also shut its airspace to Russian flights.

With multiple sanctions, Russia faces a boycott

Russia has already been plagued by multiple sanctions by the West, which will majorly affect the Russian economy. Many countries have also closed their airspace for Russian aircraft. Apart from this, several multi-national companies have boycotted Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

World's biggest shipping company, AP Moller-Maersk, said that it will stop making calls to Russian ports. Energy firms BP and Shell have also dumped their deals with Russian oil companies. Netflix has informed that it has paused all projects and acquisitions in Russia while Spotify has closed its office in Russia indefinitely.

Big tech giants, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Tieotovry and Oracle, have either limited access to Russian media on their platforms or trimmed sales. Apple announced that it would not sell iPhones inside Russia.

Ukraine bans payment cards of Russian and Belarusian banks; allows seizure of assets owned by Russia

Ukraine on Thursday banned the payment cards issued by Russian and Belarusian banks. "The cards of the banks of the aggressor states will not work in Ukraine, and the enemy will no longer be able to send funds to them for terrorists and their supporters. The ban on accepting cards from Russian and Belarusian banks is our next step in Ukraine's financial defence," said Oleksii Shaban, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine. Additionally, the Ukrainian Parliament has approved a law to allow the seizure of assets owned by Russian or Russian citizens in Ukraine.

