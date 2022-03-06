Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Canadian government has updated its travel advice and further appealed to Canadian people to avoid travelling to Russia in view of an increase in risk level. Apart from that, it has also called out to all the Canadians living in Russia and asked them to move out while commercial means are still available.

In a new post on the government's website, Canada's Foreign Ministry's advice comes in the backdrop of the impacts of the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulting in limited flight options and restrictions on financial transactions. Citing unpredictable security conditions which can deteriorate without notice, it said, "The ability of our Embassy to provide consular services in Russia may become severely limited. Avoid all travel to Russia. If you are in Russia, you should leave while commercial means are still available."

We have increased the risk level to avoid all travel to #Russia. If you are there, you should leave while commercial means are still available. Check our full travel advice: https://t.co/cS4tSwZo1l pic.twitter.com/pgtS5PZB6N — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 5, 2022

Further, in its statement, the Canadian government has issued a series of suggestions for those who are willing to remain in Russia. Also, reiterating that Canada has restricted financial transactions and air connection with Russia, the government said that the sanctions and the Russian retaliation may have an important impact on the availability and the provision of essential service while flight availability is becoming extremely limited.

Notably, this came in the backdrop of multiple sanctions and suspension of operations in Russia including financial services, online payment platforms. and other major global companies taking a step to halt their services. In a recent, companies like MasterCard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, and others have decided to halt their operations in Russia.

Canada's stern actions against Russia

Canada continues to remain among the western countries to oppose Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine and has been imposing stricter sanctions on the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been also reiterating his stand over imposing economic sanctions on Moscow including President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle as punishing consequences for his military aggression against Ukraine.

In a bid to discuss the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and further extend future support to the war-torn nation, PM Trudeau will be also travelling to Europe from March 6, 2022, till March 11, 2022. The visit comes as a part of Canada's solidarity with its European partners and allies in the face of Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

Image: AP