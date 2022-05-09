Canada To Assist Ukraine In Unearthing Mines Left By Russian Troops: Zelenskyy

As the Russian aggression against Ukrainian civilians continues even after the war entered its 75th day on Monday, the explosives left by the Russian forces will be unearthed with the assistance of Canada, said Zelenskyy.

The latest announcement came during a joint press conference held by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As per Zelenskyy, Canada has agreed to assist Kyiv in detecting as well as deactivating mines in Russia-occupied territories.

"The Russian occupiers left behind thousands of mines, thousands of streamers and shells. They threaten our people, our children. And today we have agreed to establish maximum cooperation in this direction so that there is no such "exclusion zone" left in Ukraine, which cannot be entered due to the threat of Russian mines," news agency Ukrinform reported. During the presser, the Ukrainian President also awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Ukraine's famous canine, Jack Russell. Notably, the courageous dog has been a well-known canine for its brilliance in identifying bombs. Since the war began on February 24 this year, the dog has located and prevented the detonation of at least 200 explosives.

“Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper – Patron – who helps not only to neutralise explosives but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelenskyy said in a statement following the ceremony.

Canada vows to provide non-lethal assistance to Ukraine

It is worth the Canadian PM had a surprise visit to the war-torn country, Ukraine on Sunday, May 8. He also visited Irpin and denounced the reckless brutality of Vladimir Putin’s illegal war. During the joint conference, both leaders condemned President Putin’s unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war, and denounced Russia’s horrendous attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and its civilians. Besides, Trudeau announced additional military assistance of $50 million. He pledged to provide at least 18 drone cameras, including in-service support and repair, $15 million of high-resolution satellite imagery, up to $1 million in small arms and related ammunition, and additional ammunition for M777 howitzers to the Ukrainian army.

Image: AP/Pixabay