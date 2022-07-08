Canada To Deliver 39 General Dynamics-made Armoured Vehicles To Ukraine As War Escalates

In a bid to help Kyiv in fighting the Russian invasion, Canada announced on Thursday that the nation will send nearly 39 General Dynamics-made armoured vehicles later this summer to Ukraine in an effort to support the war-torn nation's resistance to Russian soldiers. Canadian National Defence Minister, Anita Anand made the announcement of sending the armoured combat support vehicles which are built at a General Dynamics plant, based in London, Ontario. According to a CBC report, the vehicles are a part of a larger $500 million military aid plan included in the most recent federal budget, which aims to better equip Ukrainian defenders with cutting-edge military hardware.

Canadian defense minister Anand stated that the multibillion-dollar contract for the armoured vehicles comes on top of a separate agreement for 260 vehicles for the Canadian military services that was agreed with General Dynamics Land Systems in 2019, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other NATO leaders met in Madrid for a meeting last month, the agreement for the vehicles was first made public. In addition to this, the federal government which promised to deliver the 39 vehicles to the front lines of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, were earmarked for the Canadian Armed Forces. The vehicles are expected to support Ukrainian defenders engaged in a grueling battle of attrition with their adversary, CBC reported.

Meanwhile, Anand went to General Dynamics Land Systems Canada, the facility that makes the armoured combat support vehicles, on Thursday. Anand informed the staff that their job has been essential for both the defence of Canada and the preservation of democracy abroad.

Canada's military aid to Ukraine

Besides this, in the month of May, Anita Anand declared that her country would give over 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) standard ammunition, together with fuses and charge bags. The ammunition will be fired from weapons, such as "M777 howitzers," that Canada and its allies handed to Ukrainian armed units and for which personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces trained their Ukrainian counterparts. This information came from a press statement from the Canadian government.

According to media reports, this military help is in addition to the military aid that Canada has been giving to Ukraine since February 2022, which has included artillery, drone cameras made in Canada, and funding for high-resolution satellite imaging, among other things.

On June 17, Canada granted the Ukrainian government a loan of 1 billion Canadian dollars (USD 773 million) at favourable conditions. The Zelenskyy government claimed that the funds were raised in accordance with the loan arrangement between Ukraine and Canada. Notably, this is the first money that Ukraine has obtained under the administrative account method of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The loan, according to the Ukrainian government, has a ten-year tenure and a 1.69% annual interest rate.

(Image: AP)