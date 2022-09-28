Canada To Introduce New Sanctions On Russia In Response To 'sham' Referendums In Ukraine

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau has stated that Ottawa will introduce new sanctions against Russia in response to the “sham” referendums that were held in the Russian occupied Ukrainian regions. In a statement on September 27, Trudeau stated that the country was “actively engaging" with its international partners and allies to ensure a united rejection of Russia's referendums.

We intend to sanction people and entities who are complicit in this latest attempt at undermining the principles of state sovereignty, and who share responsibility for the ongoing bloodshed across Ukraine. My statement: https://t.co/IX5NJ5XG4o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 28, 2022

He further remarked that Canada intended to “impose new sanctions on the persons and entities complicit in this latest attempt to undermine principles of state sovereignty”.

In a strongly worded statement following the results of Russia’s sham referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine, Trudeau even condemned the incidents of torture, rape and “the indiscriminate murder of civilians” at the hands of Russia’s military. He assured through the statement that Canada “will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that these violations of international law do not go unpunished.”

Canada does not – and will not ever – recognize the results of Russia’s illegitimate referendums or its attempted, illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. Let me be clear: Ukraine’s borders will not change. Ukraine’s territory will remain Ukraine’s. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 28, 2022

Concluding his statement, Trudeau stated that Ottawa will never “recognize the results of Russia’s illegitimate referendums or its attempted, illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories. Let me be clear: Ukraine’s borders will not change. Ukraine’s territory will remain Ukraine’s.”

Russia hold referendums in Ukraine

Russia had conducted referendums in four regions of Ukraine- Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The hastily arranged votes took place over five days in the regions that together make up about 15% of Ukrainian territory.

As per a report by BBC, the Russia-installed officials from the four occupied regions of Ukraine reported a huge majority of votes by the locals, in favour of joining Russia.

Furthermore, the authorities overlooking the referendum in Luhansk have stated that 98.4% of the locals had voted in favour of accession to Russia. Another Russia-appointed official in Zaporizhzhia put the figure at 93.1%. Meanwhile, In Kherson, the voting committee's head stated that the "yes" vote was above 87%.

Moreover, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin stated that 99.2% of the participants in the region had voted to join Russia. All ballots have been counted, reported BBC.

Various countries denounce 'sham' referendums

Following Ukraine President's Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls to the international community labelling the referendums conducted by Russia to be a "farce" and a "sham", countries such as the United States, Serbia, France, Kazakhstan, Canada, Germany, and the NATO countries have all rallied behind to denounce the results of the referendums conducted by Russia.

Let's be clear: the outcomes of Putin's sham "referenda" were pre-determined in Moscow.



The United States will never recognize any territory Russia attempts to seize or allegedly annex as anything other than part of Ukraine. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 27, 2022

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden along with the President of Ukraine called for amendments to the UNSC during the United Nations General Assembly meeting last week. “Reject the right to vote. Deprive delegation rights. Remove the right of veto – if it is a Member of the UN Security Council. In order to punish the aggressor within the institutions,” Zelenskyy had requested at the UNGA meeting.