Canada To Provide Ukraine With $398 Million Concessional Loan Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 50th day, the Finance Ministry of war-torn Ukraine has announced the signing of a $398 million loan agreement with Canada. Taking to Twitter, the ministry revealed, “Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has signed a loan agreement with the Canadian government on providing Ukraine with a loan of 500 million Canadian dollars ($398 million) on favorable terms.” The ministry further highlighted the fact that the duration of the loan will be for ten years.

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko signed a loan agreement with the Government of Canada to provide Ukraine with CAD 500 million concessional loan. The tenure of the loan is 10 years.https://t.co/WQPR4HveCg pic.twitter.com/3AKkbKWdLS — MinFin UA (@ua_minfin) April 13, 2022

Canada has been assisting for the embattled nation since the commencement of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Recently, the Canadian government has pledged over $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. The latest advancements occurred when the Department of Finance proposed significant money for Ukraine in the Federal Budget, which was released on April 7. As per media reports, an official statement noted, “Budget 2022 proposes to provide an additional C$500 million in 2022-23 to provide further military aid to Ukraine".

This came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone on March 29, in which Trudeau Promised that Ukraine would get military assistance. During the conversation, the Canadian Prime Minister promised Zelenskyy that Russia will face stiffer sanctions for its illegal actions against Kyiv.

Canada Sanctions Russia for its military operation

Following the launch of the Russian military operation against Ukraine, the West has denounced Russia for its unprovocative and unjustified aggression and has slapped tough sanctions on Moscow. Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau had sanctioned 15 more Russian officials as a result of Russia's activities in Ukraine. On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that in order to retain Russian President Vladimir Putin and his cronies responsible, Canada slapped harsh penalties on additional Russian officials participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including government and military authorities.

To make sure Putin and his enablers are held accountable, Canada has imposed severe sanctions on 15 more Russian officials – including government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2022

In addition to this, Canada, along with other European nations, stated that Russian jets were not permitted to fly through their airspace. All Canadian financial institutions are forbidden from trading with the Russian Central Bank, according to the Prime Minister of Canada. Importing Russian crude oil is likewise prohibited in Canada.

(Image: AP)