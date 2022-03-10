Canada on Wednesday announced that it will provide Ukraine with an additional $50m in lethal and non-lethal military aid. This would include the Canadian-made cameras used in military drones and other specialised equipment. Ottawa’s defence minister Anita Anand took to her official Twitter handle to announce that Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau will make another shipment of highly-specialised military equipment to Ukraine. “We stand with Ukrainians fighting to defend their country,” she wrote.

As Russia continued to bomb the civilian areas in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also earlier dialled Trudeau and requested to bolster defence cooperation between Kyiv and Ottawa. The two discussed the implementation of further sanctions on Russia.

Trudeau also reportedly met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez to discuss the fierce Russian invasion and attacks in Ukraine. The delivery of the lethal and non-lethal arms was pledged by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a presser where he announced that Canada will provide $7.8 million worth of lethal weaponry and a $500 million loan to the right-wing Ukrainian regime to counter Russian aggression.

1.5 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

Canada’s Department of National Defence in a statement released later informed that the weaponry being labelled as the “lethal aid,” would include machine guns, pistols, carbines, sniper rifles, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, and other small arms equipment. Canada has previously provided Ukraine with more than $23 million in “non-lethal” military aid that included communications equipment, body armour, and a mobile field hospital. Canada also announced an additional 500 million loan, adding to the $120 million loans approved previously through the Bretton Woods and Related Agreements Act R.S.C 1985.

“Canada will not stand idly by while the rules-based international order is challenged ... Any further invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military will be met with severe consequences,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly had warned in a statement, adding her country’s commitment to NATO.

Canadian Armed Forces were also involved in training the Ukrainian army under the ‘Operation Unifier’. As many as 400 troops gave military training on firearms usage and infantry tactics to Ukraine’s soldiers from the neo-Nazi Azov battalion.