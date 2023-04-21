Canada To Send Sniper Rifles, Ammo And Radios To Ukraine In New Military Aid Of $28.9 Mn

The Canadian government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced C$39 million ($28.9 million) in new military assistance for Ukraine on Friday which includes 40 sniper rifles, 16 radio sets, and a contribution to the NATO fund. The Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, made the announcement at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where NATO defence officials were meeting to discuss additional military supplies for Ukraine.

Anita Anand in a tweet said, "I’ve arrived at @RamsteinAirBase for the eleventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, hosted by United States @SecDef Lloyd Austin. I just announced an additional package of Canadian military aid for Ukraine."

Canada has delivered eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Military assistance has been divided into three sections. The defence ministry in a press release elaborated on the division:

C$34.6 million contributed to the NATO Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund.

Approx. C$2.5 million for 40 .50 caliber sniper rifles and ammunition.

Approx. C$2 million worth of radio sets (16 in total).

“Approximately one year after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group first met here at Ramstein Air Base, our collective resolve to stand with Ukraine is stronger than ever. At today’s meeting, we made important progress on addressing Ukraine’s most pressing immediate, and long-term defence priorities. The donations and support announced by Canada today will help ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.” Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Ottawa has also provided eight Leopard 2 main tanks to Kyiv which have been delivered to Poland. It has additionally deployed three "Leopard Gunnery Skills Trainers from 2nd Canadian Division Support Base Valcartier" to train Ukranian tank crews on the Leopard 2.