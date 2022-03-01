In continued support to Ukraine amid Russia's military operation, Canada has decided to ban the import of Russian crude oil. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition are being supplied to Ukraine to fight Putin's troops.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. "Today, we are announcing as well our intention to ban all import of crude oil from Russia".

We also intend to ban all imports of Russian crude oil. The sector accounts for more than one third of Russia’s federal budget revenue and, even though Canada has barely imported any Russian oil and gas in recent years, this move sends a powerful message. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2022

According to the Prime Minister, even though Canada has barely imported any Russian oil and gas in recent years, the import ban will send a powerful message. He mentioned that Canada in addition to their three previous shipments of military equipment is now supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.

"We will also be asking the CRTC to begin the process of reviewing Russia Today’s presence on Canadian airwaves – because we cannot allow falsehoods, propaganda, and disinformation about Russia’s war to continue spreading in Canada", Justin Trudeau said.

On Monday, Trudeau, in a news conference, detailed the Russian invasion and mentioned that Putin announced a launch of a special operation in Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation doesn't target the civilian population as they aim only at the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

According to the latest data from Eurostat, Russia is the European Union's biggest oil trading partner whose oil and gas exports make up a fifth of Russia's economy and half of its earnings from export.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. As per the reports on Tuesday, videos and images have shown that Russian military troops have entered Kherson from the east and is moving deeper into the city. Additionally, Kherson's mayor had reportedly said the Russian army was on the outskirts of the southern city.

On Monday, Ukrainian and Russian officials concluded a critical round of talks near the border with Belarus. President Vladimir Putin put forth conditions on ending Russia's offensive after his forces shelled Ukraine's Kharkiv, claiming at leadest live of 11 people. Meanwhile, Ukraine has demanded the retreat of all Russian forces during talks between Kyiv and Moscow at the Belarus border. According to a Sputnik report, talks between Russia and Ukraine lasted for five hours.

Image: AP