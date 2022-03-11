Concerned over the millions of people who have fled Ukraine with each passing day as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country will allow as many refugees as it can who are fleeing the war in Ukraine. Trudeau's statement came during his visit to Poland on Thursday where he met Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Saying that "our hearts break" to see millions of Ukrainians leaving for their lives and leaving everything behind, the Canadian Prime Minister said, "Canada will help and it is there to help". Notably, Poland which is a fellow NATO member neighbouring Ukraine has opened its border to refugees and around 1.5 million people have fled to Poland since the Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian territory.

This afternoon, President @AndrzejDuda and I spoke about NATO’s unity – as well as the need to keep increasing pressure on Russia while providing support to Ukraine. We also spoke about Poland’s efforts to welcome more than one million Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/CfU45JpHZk — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Trudeau, who was addressing a joint conference with the Polish president also informed that his government is speeding up the immigration process for allowing refuses to come over quickly to Canada as many of the Ukrainian ancestries live there. "We will allow them to study and work. “Many of them will hope to be able to return to Ukraine after this conflict, many will also choose to continue their lives in Canada and we look forward to welcoming as many as we can", he added.

Today in Poland, Prime Minister @MorawieckiM and I spoke about Russia’s unwarranted and unjustifiable war against Ukraine – as well as our coordinated efforts to respond to these brutal attacks, and Poland’s work to welcome Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/5I9fatisym — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 10, 2022

During his discussions with his Polish counterparts, the Canadian PM also expressed his support for Poland's openness for the refugees of Ukraine and discuss further ways to support the country while continuing to impose sanctions on Russia. Polish president Duda also thanked Trudeau for being the first world leader to call and offer help to the people of Ukraine at a time when the conflict continues to rise in the country.

Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel

This is not the first time when Canada has extended its helping hand to the Ukrainian civilians. Earlier, the Justin Trudeau government had also introduced a special admission policy, the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' that would allow an unlimited number of Ukrainians to apply for staying in Canada for at least two years.

Tweeting about the same, the Canadian Prime Minister said that the program will eliminate a lot of travelling barriers including visa requirements, and enable the fastest and safest way to come to Canada.

Also, in a government statement, it said that all the Ukrainian nationals will be able to apply through this new path, and, pending background check and security screening, their stay in Canada could be extended by at least 2 years.

Image: AP