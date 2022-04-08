Canada's Federal Budget Allocates Additional Military Support Of $400 Million To Ukraine

As the Russian offensive continues in parts of Ukraine, Canada has announced military support of nearly $400 million to Ukraine. The latest development came as the Department of Finance proposed hefty funding for Ukraine in the Federal Budget announced on Thursday. "Budget 2022 proposes to provide an additional C$500 million (Rs 3,015 crore) in 2022-23 to provide further military aid to Ukraine," read the document. It is worth mentioning that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had vowed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide military aid to the country when they held a telephonic conversation on March 29 this year. During the talks, the Canadian PM also assured Zelenskyy to impose tougher sanctions on Russia for its unlawful action against Kyiv.

"The Prime Minister and President discussed the continuing Russian military aggression and the devastating impacts to Ukraine's people, infrastructure, and economy," according to the press release published by the Canadian PM office. "Both leaders discussed next steps in terms of required support to Ukraine, to include humanitarian, financial, and military support as well as further sanctions against Russia," added the statement. During the conversation, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Canada announced that the country will impose tougher sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus in response to the war atrocities committed by Kremlin's troops in Bucha, near the outskirts of Kyiv. Canada had also amended its sanctions measures imposed on Belarus and designated an additional 19 individuals and 25 entities in response to Belarus’ support for the Russian invasion last month.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine in February, nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within 43 days of the war. After the discovery of the Bucha genocide, the West and Europe echoed for tougher action against the "war criminals".

Image: AP