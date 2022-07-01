Canada's PM Pledges To Deliver Dozens Of Brand-new Armoured Personnel Carriers To Ukraine

At the repetitive requests by embattled Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeking weaponry assistance in the ongoing war between the Kremlin and Kyiv, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau avered that the agreement to supply 39 armoured combat support vehicles (ACSVs) to the war-torn country is in the finalising stage. On Thursday, Canada announced that it has planned to deliver dozens of brand-new armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. At the closing of the NATO conference in Madrid, Trudeau said that the ACSVs, which were initially intended for the Canadian army and were being shipped, would now be rerouted to Ukraine.

According to a CBC report, the shipment is a part of a more considerable NATO initiative, which has said would assist the eastern Europe nation in upgrading into a modern military arsenal. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared that Canada is working to finalise an accord to provide Ukraine with 39 armoured combat support vehicles.

As the NATO summit came to a close, Trudeau told the media, "The light armoured vehicles we will be sending over will be extremely effective," The Guardian reported. "We are just glad to help and we are going to continue to look and respond to things that they need," he added.

Zelenskyy administration will receive six high-resolution cameras from Canada

The Canadian Prime Minister also promised that supplies for the Canadian military will be replaced at the earliest. He said, “We need to make sure that the women and men of the Canadian Forces have the equipment they need to continue their mission and step up as necessary. We also recognize that the best use, right now, of things like howitzers and sniper rifles and all of the other equipment we have been sending to Ukraine-- the best use for Canadian security, for geopolitical stability — is to put them in the hands of Ukrainians," CBC reported.

Besides these, the Zelenskyy administration will also receive an extra six high-resolution cameras to use on their renowned Bayraktar drones, which were made in Turkey and are praised for their precision in eliminating Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

Furthermore, taking to Twitter, Canada’s PM Trudeau said, “I can now announce that we’ll be providing Ukraine with additional military support, as it continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s ongoing invasion.”

According to Justin Trudeau, his country would further expand the number of troops stationed in Latvia as part of NATO's pledge to fortify its deterrent capabilities along Russia's borders. At the conclusion of the three-day NATO meeting in Madrid, Trudeau made these remarks, however, he did not provide precise figures for the troops.

A total of about 2,000 soldiers from NATO are deployed in Latvia under the command of Canada. Additionally contributing soldiers to the coalition are Albania, the Czech Republic, Italy, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, on June 15, Canada pledged more military assistance for Ukrainian forces. As per an official statement by the Trudeau government, the assistance, which totals US$9 million, adds to the nation's prior contributions of M777 howitzers, more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition compatible with artillery, and training for the Canadian Armed Forces in the use of this equipment.

