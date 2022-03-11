Canada's Space Company To Provide Intelligence To Ukraine Via Satellites To Resist Russia

Justin Trudeau-led Canadian administration on Friday gave its green light to aerospace company MDA to extend its assistance to Ukraine to resist Russia's attack via radar satellites. Notably, MDA is an Ontario-based enterprise famous for its considerable radar capabilities. In a statement released on March 9, company CEO Mike Greenley said that MDA has secured special authorisation from the government to use its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite for imaging in restricted areas in war-ravaged Ukraine.

"Images captured by MDA’s SAR technology, which is unique for its ability to see through all weather and cloud conditions, will be merged and analyzed with other sources of imagery from commercial Earth observation companies," Greenley stated. He informed that these images would then be converted into near real-time intelligence reports to be shared with the Ukrainian government authorities. "We’re honoured that we are able to use our radar satellite capabilities to contribute to these international efforts, and will continue doing everything in our power to help the Government of Ukraine protect its citizens", the MDA CEO added.

Among the company's contributions are the Radarsat-2, which was launched in December 2007 and a three-spacecraft Radarsat constellation that was launched in June 2019 using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, Space.com reported. While MDA did not specify which other companies' imagery it would use, multiple firms including Capella Space and US-based Maxar Technologies have been photographing the developments unfolding in Ukraine. Recently, Maxar shared satellite images depicting the advancement of Russia in Ukraine and the damage inflicted by the Russian airstrikes.

Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which commenced on February 24, has entered its 16th day and the tensions are only seeming to escalate. While attempts for de-escalation are underway, Russia on the other hand is funding Syrian fighters to fight by their side and engage with Ukraine. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a plan to include the "mercenaries" on the Russian side. A report by the Associated Press revealed that Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu has said that about 16,000 fighters would join the battle in Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk after Moscow's orders.

Image: Unsplash