The controversy surrounding the Canadian Parliament's honoring of a Ukrainian Waffen SS veteran, Yaroslav Hunka, took an unexpected turn, when information came to light that the University of Alberta had an endowment named after Hunka. In response to revelations about Hunka's association with the university, the institution issued an apology and closed the endowment fund named after the Nazi, to avoid further embarrassment

The unfolding drama began with Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian native, receiving standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Canadian Parliament last week. As Hunka's connection to the Nazi SS came to light, the incident evolved into an international embarrassment for Ottawa. The fallout led to the resignation of House Speaker Anthony Rota, a public apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and even an admission from Germany that its ambassador had applauded a former member of the Waffen SS.

Here is what you need to know

The Hunka family had donated $30,000 in 2019 to establish an endowment, named after Yaroslav Hunka and his wife, at the University of Alberta's Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies. Russian diplomats, led by Ambassador Oleg Stepanov, uncovered Hunka's link to the university and made it public. In response, the university announced the closure of the endowment.

According to a report from Russia Today, University Provost Verna Yiu explained the decision, stating, "After careful consideration of the complexities, experiences, and circumstances of those impacted by the situation, we have made the decision to close the endowment and return the funds to the donor. The university recognizes and regrets the unintended harm caused."

Do more such endowments exist?

In light of this incident, the university is now in the process of revising its general naming policies and procedures, including those for endowments, to ensure alignment with its values, the Provost of the university added. The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC), which raises awareness about the holocaust and antisemitism, welcomed the varsity's decision, to shut down, the Hunka endowment.

FSWC official Dan Panneton noted, "Unfortunately, this is only one example of endowments at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies named after members of the Waffen SS."

It isn't clear how many more such endowments exist. It is worth pausing and considering - why are endowments named after Nazis so common in Canada?

Yaroslav Hunka's life is rightly marred by his voluntary service in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Ukrainian unit infamous for committing atrocities against Jews and Poles on the Eastern Front during World War II.

In response to these revelations, Ambassador Oleg Stepanov revealed that Russia might seek Hunka's extradition based on an investigation into his potential involvement in war crimes. This incident also underscores a contentious historical chapter where thousands of Ukrainian Nazi fighters were allowed to emigrate to the UK and Canada after World War II, despite concerns about their potential participation in wartime atrocities.