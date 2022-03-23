Can't Be Business As Usual For Russia In International Bodies Like G-20 Amid War: US

Amid heightened tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has underlined that it "cannot be business as usual" for Moscow in international institutions and in the international community. This came after the US and its allies consulted whether Russia should remain within the G-20 grouping of major economies following its military operation in Ukraine.

When asked about Russia's membership of G-20, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference, "We believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community".

Sullivan further mentioned that they will have to consult their Allies, partners concerning particular institutions, and particular decisions before any further pronouncements are made.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

Sullivan said that President Joe Biden was clear on the decision to ban the import of Russian oil and gas. Biden had said, "The United States is uniquely positioned: We are an energy producer. We can do this. We can take this step of banning the import of Russian oil and gas and coal and be able to withstand it, have resilience against it".

He mentioned that Biden had recognized the fact that some of the European Allies and partners would not be able to follow suit, and he wouldn't pressurise them to follow the same. He went on to state that Russia has been heavily impacted following US and European partners imposing financial sanctions, export controls, and other measures.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Tuesday, Ukraine stated that it is focused on the city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians from besieged towns, and cities but did not announce any new agreement with Russia to allow safe passage for trapped residents.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)