'Can’t In Any Way Validate': US' First Response On Alleged Assassination Bid On Putin

After an attempt to allegedly assassinate Russian President Putin happened, the US stated that they have been gathering facts about the incident in Moscow, reported CNN. This statement has been made by one of the US officials on May 3. Further, as per the official statement, Washington had no warning about the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin that Russia claimed was an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Ukraine has vehemently denied the drone attack.

US gathering facts about the drone attack in Russia

While talking about the attack, the US official said, "Whatever happened, there was no advanced warning," reported CNN. Further, he added that authorities have been trying to figure out what exactly happened. According to another US official, they have been assessing the Russian claims and have not yet validated the assertion by the Kremlin that this attack was an attempt to assassinate Putin.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he "can’t in any way validate" reports of alleged Kremlin drone attack. The statement by Blinken comes while looking at the reports from Moscow which has alleged that Ukraine is behind the drone attack. "We simply don't know," Blinken said on Wednesday at an event organised by The Washington Post, reported CNN. Further, he added, "I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt." He asserted, "We'll see what the facts are. And it's really hard to comment or speculate on this without really knowing what the facts are."

The Russian Drone Attack on Putin

Kremlin has claimed that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin by using a drone, as per a report from Financial Times. Whereas, according to Ria Novosti, Russia's military and secret services acted promptly and intercepted the Ukrainian drones that attacked the Kremlin overnight. It was “a planned terrorist attack and attempted assassination of the president of Russia”, reads a statement from the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin was unharmed and reports indicate there were no casualties. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian President was not at Kremlin during the attack. Peskov was speaking to Russia's RIA Novosti.