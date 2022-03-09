The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) on Tuesday announced that it has suspended the sale of foreign currencies until September in order to maintain reserves within the country. According to a statement by CBR, the authorities imposed a $10,000 limit on foreign cash withdrawals until September 9. It also said that other funds will now be paid in rubles.

"From March 9 to September 9, 2022, the Bank of Russia establishes the following procedure for cash withdrawal from foreign currency deposits or accounts of citizens: all customer funds on foreign currency accounts or deposits are saved and accounted for in the deposit currency, the client can withdraw up to USD 10,000 in cash, and the rest of the funds - in rubles at the market rate on the withdrawal day," the CBR said as quoted by Sputnik.

"In Russian banks, about 90 per cent of foreign currency accounts do not exceed the amount of USD 10,000, that is, 90 percent of holders of foreign currency deposits or accounts will be able to fully receive their funds in cash," it added.

Further, the bank stated that it will not sell foreign cash to citizens while the new regulations are in place. It added that the special measures were imposed due to restrictions on the inflow of dollars to Russia imposed by Western nations. It is to mention that Russia’s latest announcement comes after a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea and Australia slapped financial sanctions and travel bans against Moscow. Additionally, they are also mulling new targetted penalties to freeze assets and restrict travel against Russia’s most influential political and military officials.

US, UK ban Russian oil imports

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, the US and the UK have announced a ban on all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy. US President Joe Biden has said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy. Biden also claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries”.

UK PM Boris Johnson also announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia, assuring that his country will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian invasion ends. “Britain and our allies are determined to press on with supplying our Ukrainian friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland that they deserve, and to press on the economic vice around Vladimir Putin, we will stop importing Russian oil,” Johnson said. He also added that Britain will make effort until Russian President Vladimir Putin fails in his “disaster venture” and Ukraine is free once more.

(Image: AP/Twitter)

