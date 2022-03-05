Centre Allows Ukraine-returned Students To Complete Internships In Indian Medical Colleges

In relief to Indian medical students returning from Ukraine, the National Medical Association (NMC) on Saturday, allowed them to complete internships in India if they clear Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). As per a circular issued by NMC, these foreign-returned students must follow a set of criteria and then can apply to state medical colleges to complete their internship. India is evacuating over 18,000 students from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from #Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war...to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE pic.twitter.com/tqxeCNPdYy — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

Criteria for internship:

A medical degree must be registerable to practice medicine in the country it was awarded

Documentary evidence certifying successful completion of physical training/internship

Copy of passport and VISA

Clearing Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE)

Quota of allocation to be restricted to an additional 7.5% of total permitted seats in medical college

No fee is to be charged by medical colleges from FMGs for doing their internship

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over dozens of flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 6200 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland.

As per MEA's latest statement, more than 7400 Indians are scheduled to be brought back in the next two days. After talks between PM Modi and President Putin over evacuation, a top Russian military general said that a total of 130 buses are ready to depart to Kharkov (Kharkiv) and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region to rescue Indian students and citizens of other foreign states. Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine when the war broke out.

The issue of young Indian students studying medicine abroad has come into view amid evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine. PM Modi has batted for private investment in medicine, highlighting that Indian children were travelling abroad to small nations for medical studies, inspite of language barriers. He also met with returning students in Varanasi ans said that if previous govts' policies were not so unfavourable, students would not have left India for medical studies. As per reports, students prefer to go to Ukraine for higher studies due to its cheaper fees, better infrastructure, and relaxed eligibility criteria.