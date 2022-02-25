Centre Arranging Evacuation Flights For Indians In Ukraine; Govt To Bear Costs: Sources

Amid frantic calls for help from students stuck in Ukraine, government sources on Friday, stated that the Centre is organizing evacuation flights for Indians stuck in Ukraine. Sources added that the cost of this evacuation will be completely borne by India. Currently, Russian troops are closing to capture Ukraine, battling forces in Northern Kyiv.

This comes amid Opposition MPs slamming the Centre for not taking a position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict at the UN Security Council inspite of Ukraine's call for help. Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Centre for not condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for his attack. However, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has called for 'defunding the UN' after its message to Ukraine has been "you're on your own". Indian embassies in Ukraine, Hungary, Romania have issued advisories to citizens in Ukraine for safe shelter and evacuation.

India on Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India will wait to see the final shape of the UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine situation before taking a position. "We will wait to see the shape that this resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves in the position that we will take on this issue," Shringla said at a media briefing in response to a media query. India is also prioritising evacuating over 20,000 Indians (mainly students) from Ukraine, with PM Modi urging Putin to stop the violence and resolve Russia's issues with NATO via diplomatic negotiations.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv. With Zelenskyy ordering martial law and full Army mobilisation, over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled while many nationals including Indians are stuck in Ukraine as airspaces were shut down.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has announced 'maximum impact' sanctions on Russia targetting the country's financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy, exports among other areas. US has levied sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow, froze assets of Putin's inner circle. While US has refused to step foot into Ukraine, it has sent over 12,000 people to Europe. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia. UN Security Council will now vote on the global sanctioning of Russia for its attack which has killed 137 civilians and military personnel since Thursday.