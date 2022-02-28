As India continues to evacuate stranded nationals from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba, to talk to Chief Secretaries of states and brief about the Centre's efforts in bringing stranded students from Ukraine. The Centre has asked District Collectors to contact family members of the stranded students and keep them updated on the arrangements being made.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a meeting over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and further decided to send four Union Ministers to Poland and Romania to oversee the evacuation process. It is learned that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri, Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia, and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General V K Singh are the ministers who will soon leave as special envoys of the Indian government.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan in a Twitter post mentioned that he reached out to parents of students, who are stuck in Ukraine.

In a related update, to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine through border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary, and the Slovak Republic, the ministry of external affairs on February 28 set up 24x7 control centres. Also, ‘OpGanga Helpline’, a dedicated Twitter handle has been activated.

India evacuates citizens from Ukraine

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. So far, five special flights of Air India have safely returned carrying over 1,000 nationals from Ukraine. The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport at around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday, the officials said. The third flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fourth evacuation flight left from Bucharest (Romania) and brought 198 Indian nationals to Delhi. Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals.

