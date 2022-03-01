As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to worsen, in a sigh of relief, another batch of Indians reached Delhi airport on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya received them and while talking to them assured them that their friends and citizens who are stuck in the war-hit Ukraine will be brought back to India. Indians and many other citizens from various countries are stranded in Ukraine after their neighbour Russia decided to attack them from all sides land, water and air. For the evacuation of Indian citizens, the government started Operation Ganga under which this eighth flight landed today in Delhi.

Union Health Minister said, "Many of your friends are still stuck in Ukraine, tell their efforts are being made to bring them back home. Efforts to continue till all of them are brought back. We are speaking to the respective officials to evacuate the students from Ukraine."

On day 6 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one Indian student has tragically been killed, the MEA confirmed. The student, identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. The Indian embassy in Ukraine today advised the student in Ukraine's capital Kyiv to leave the city as soon as possible 'preferably by trains or any other means possible.'

Operation Ganga

Under Operation Ganga, the Union government is evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia at its own expense. Until now, over 1,578 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is coordinating evacuation in Slovakia, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is supervising the situation in Hungary, Gen (Retd.) VK Singh in Poland, and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Moldova.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to Twitter and asserted that India’s endeavour for everyone’s safe return continues.

