Charities Claim Aid For Ukraine Blocked At UK Border Due To Post-Brexit Red Tape

Various countries in Europe are sending aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia but charities in the UK have expressed concerns that aid shipments are being held because of post-Brexit red tape. Lewisham Polish Centre, a charity situated in south-east London, stated that three vans carrying sleeping bags, nappies and sanitary goods for migrants were held in Dover, which is a coastal city in England for two days due to paperwork complications.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, the charity's head stated that the drivers were stopped on Friday by port authorities who claimed they did not have proper documents. Under post-Brexit law, every item carried from the United Kingdom to the EU must be tracked. Meanwhile, there are claims that additional lorries carrying medical supplies have yet to arrive in the UK due to similar delays, with one driver saying that lorries are being turned away.

13 other vans still haven't left the UK

Ciaran Donovan, who is a St Albans-based courier who transfers products across Europe for a business, stated that he is aware of 13 other vans bringing medical equipment on behalf of the charity that still hasn't left the UK after four days of attempting to obtain customs paperwork, according to Daily Mail. The charity has four more tonnes of donated products ready to ship, but it is concerned that any customs delays would complicate the process. Other help organisations have asked for monetary donations rather than specific products, partly due to the difficulty and expense of transportation.

The government recommends donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee or other well-known charities. Because of the border complications, the Polish British Social Integration Club Wawel, a community organisation established in London, has shuttered its contribution station and halted shipments. The groups have encouraged the governments of the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands to clarify advice for trucks transporting humanitarian supplies through their borders as soon as possible.

The issue will be discussed in Parliament

The Labour MP for Lewisham West and Penge, Ellie Reeves, assured the Lewisham Polish Centre that she will discuss the issue in Parliament. The United Kingdom has pledged £120 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to assist relief groups in responding to the deteriorating situation, providing Ukrainians with essential commodities and medical supplies, according to Daily Mail.