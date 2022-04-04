As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 40 on Monday, April 4, several visuals are emerging from various territories of the war-torn country where both sides are trying their best to not let any inch of the territories slip. In one such latest video accessed by Republic Media Network from the approaches to the settlement of Nikolaev in Mariupol shows the Russian flag being hoisted by a leader of the Chechen forces for 'unconditional victory'. As per one of the fighters present there, the Ukrainian forces hurriedly left the settlement from the mere news of the approach of the Chechen forces who are fighting on behalf of Russia in this conflict. The city of Mariupol, which has been besieged for five weeks, holds critical importance as it is key to the control of the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea.

Chechen forces had earlier claimed of having captured Mariupol. The Ramzan Kadyrov-led Chechen troops have been identified as members of the Russian National Guard, a paramilitary internal security force that purportedly communicates directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in March, Kadyrov had claimed to have deployed at least 12,000 Chechen soldiers in Ukraine to support the invasion. However, the Kadyrovites have suffered heavy losses in the conflict and are being sent back to Moscow. Last month, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov had confirmed that a group of Chechen assassins were sent to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "An elite group of Kadyrov forces unit who planned to kill Zelenskyy was destroyed. This is our land. Get out of here," said Danilov.

Evacuation in Mariupol

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had confirmed that over 3,000 people were finally evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol. On Sunday, Russia decided to open another humanitarian corridor in Mariupol for evacuating civilians and foreign nationals safely.

In its statement on late Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that it would be providing full assistance in evacuating foreigners held hostage by militants of national battalions in Mariupol, further guaranteeing a 'regime of silence' throughout the process. As per reports, Turkey is also ready to provide vessels to Ukraine to evacuate its civilians and the injured Armed Forces members from Mariupol.

Image: Republic