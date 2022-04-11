Chechen Troops Of Russia Will Capture Kyiv & Other Ukrainian Cities, Chechnya Head Warns

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has often described himself as the Russian President's "foot soldier, claimed to seize the Ukrainian national capital, Kyiv. According to the message posted by Kadyrov on Telegram on Monday, he warned to increase attacks on besieged Mariupol, Kyiv and other cities of the war-torn country. "There will be an offensive, not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities, and villages,” Kadyrov said in a video post.

As per the video, the Russian forces, at first, will liberate Luhansk and Donets regions and then move their gunpoint toward Kyiv and other strategic cities. In a staunch message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he warned Putin's forces will definitely take the Ukrainian capital. "I assure you: not one step will be taken back," he warned. In the post, he denied the allegations levelled by the Western and European countries related to war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine.

Ukraine Claims bodies of 1,222 civilians killed by Russia found in Buzovaya near Kyiv

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the local authorities of Ukraine's national capital, claimed to discover more than 1,200 bodies till now, marking the highest number of casualties found in an area since the war began on February 24, this year. The same has also been confirmed by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova. She told the British broadcaster Sky News that the bodies of at least 1,222 civilians had been found in the region around Kyiv alone so far. During the conversation with the broadcast, she said there are 5,600 cases of alleged war crimes were already registered in the country.

According to Venediktova, the war-torn country has identified at least 500 suspects related to the aggression in the country, including senior Russian military figures politicians and President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the nation, condemned the killings of civilians in several regions of the country. Calling the strike a heinous war crime, Zelenskyy said, "Efforts will be taken to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to."

Image: AP