Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Wednesday revealing that the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant was now under 'complete control' of the Ukrainian government and army. Monastyrskyi shared that after reclaiming the crucial plant, experts had noticed that certain materials had been stolen by the Russian troops.

"I would like to say that the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant is under the full control of the Ukrainian government and army. The national guard soldiers are protecting it 24x7. After investigating the reclaimed nuclear plant, we have come across some facts that the Russian troops have dug the fortification of buildings, and now our experts are saying that Russian soldiers are threatening them. If they take over, it will negatively affect lives and health," Ukraine's Interior Minister told Republic.

"Moreover, troops have stolen materials from the nuclear plant and destroyed the local police station. Everything they have done in Bucha, Gostomel, they are doing across other cities. This plant is now under the protection and control of the government," he added.

Earlier, Republic had accessed drone footage that showed how trenches had been dug by Russia's military near the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant (NPP) exclusion zone before their departure. The plant in northern Ukraine was taken over by Russian forces on the first day of the invasion.

'Russia is using prohibited weapons'

Monastyrskyi further revealed that Groups of National Guard had been sent to defend Mariupol from the Russian onslaught, and vowed that Ukraine won't give up the city. "Russia is using prohibited weapons. We won't give up the city and we're making humanitarian corridors to evacuate the civilians," he said.

"Today I can say that more than 2,600 people died in these terrible events. All of them are civilian people. They are trying to hide their crime. They were trying to burn their dead bodies. The images from satellite clearly show that the dead bodies appeared after the Russians left," the Interior Minister added.

Denys Monastyrskyi remarked that ever since World War-2 ended, the world had been saying 'never again', yet the violence was happening in the present. "We were saying that never again but it is happening now. Every day, people are dying and thousands are missing. We have to stop this killing of innocent people," he urged.