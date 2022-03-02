Chidambaram Urges Centre To Demand Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: 'Indians At Peril'

Slamming India's neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war, Ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday, urged India to demand that Russia stop bombing key cities in Ukraine. Holding the government responsible for delaying evacuation, Chidambaram said that thousands of Indians are in peril now. The seventh day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where President Volodymyr Zelensky stands determined.

Chidambaram: 'Stop verbal balance'

"The Government of India should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine. If the bombing is stopped or paused, foreigners trapped in Ukraine may be able to leave the country. The Government was late in ordering an evacuation," said Chidambaram.

He added, "The Government was also guilty of encouraging Indians to believe that nothing untoward was likely to happen in Ukraine. Lives of thousands of Indians, including students, are in peril. India must speak up loudly and bravely and demand that Russia stop the bombing immediately".

The Government of India should stop its verbal balancing act and sternly demand that Russia stop immediately the bombing of key cities in Ukraine.



If the bombing is stopped or paused, foreigners trapped in Ukraine may be able to leave the country. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 1, 2022

India's stance on Ukraine

At the UN Security Council India along with China & UAE abstained from voting to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. The resolution failed to pass as Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure. Later, the UNSC passed a resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine war matter to an emergency session of UN General Assembly - with 11 voting, Russia against and India, China and UAE abstaining. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.

Moreover, at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), India maintained its neutral stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and asserted that human rights need to be pursued with dialogues. India was among 13 countries out of 47 that abstained from voting at the UNHRC to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine that will also consider a resolution for a probe into alleged human rights violations. India has also sent 2 tonne humanitarian aid to Ukraine via its Airforce carrier.

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, 12 flights have deparated to India bringing nearly 2773 nationals via Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland. Over 18,000 students from India are studying medicine in Ukraine and seek evacuation amid the Russian invasion.