China Accuses US Of 'exploiting Chaos & Making Fortune' Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, China accused the United States of "exploiting the chaos and making a fortune" out of the situation. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that the war in Ukraine followed by sanctions on Russia has resulted in an influx of refugees, capital outflow, and energy shortages in Europe, however, the US has taken advantage of the situation. He stated that the US has been increasing sanctions on Russia and coaxing other countries to take a side. "In the past eight years, a group of the country led by the US has imposed a total of 8,068 sanctions on Russia, making Russia overtake Iran to be the most sanctioned country in the world. Since February 22, 2022, as many as 5,314 new sanctions have been slapped on Russia," Lijian added.

"We have also noted that Russia's security council deputy secretary said that in a contrasting move to its pressuring of Europan alliance to not buy Russian oil, the US increased crude oil supply from Russia by 43%. The US also allows its companies to buy minerals and fertilizers from Russia" the Chinese spokesperson added. Lijian sanctions can not bring peace or security but will only weaken the world economy further. If the US is really serious about easing the situation in Ukraine, it should stop adding fuel to the fire and stop imposing sanctions and fully commit to promoting peace talks, he added.

China bats for investigation into Bucha killings

Speaking about the Bucha killings, the Chinese spokesperson stated that the reports and images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian city are deeply disturbing. He stated that the incident's circumstances and causes must be verified and accusations should be supported by evidence. Lijian also urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid unfounded accusations until the full picture is clear. He further remarked that China attaches good importance to humanitarian issues in Ukraine.

China vows to take initiative to curb humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

"We are highly concerned with the harm to civilians. China has put forward a six-point initiative on alleviating the humanitarian situation and taking necessary steps to provide assistance to Ukraine," Lijian outlined. Earlier this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and thanked him for showing solidarity with civilian victims. Kuleba also stated that he along with Yi shares the conviction that ending the war against Ukraine serves the common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade.

Image: AP