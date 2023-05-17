China Asks Foreign Embassies To Remove Pro-Ukraine 'political Propaganda' Signs Amid War

Russia's staunchest ally, China, on Tuesday, dispatched a notice to scores of embassies as well as international organisations demanding that they remove allegedly "inappropriate signs" from their premises that represent political support for Ukraine. The signs that read “Stand With Ukraine" in Chinese language were displayed publicly at the embassies of Canada, Poland and Germany, according to Japanese news agency, Kyodo News. The request sent by the Chinese government was most likely related to removing the pro-Ukraine posters and flags displayed by these embassies.

'Do not use walls of embassy buildings for political propaganda': China to embassies

The memorandum, accessed by the agency, says that the Chinese government asked the foreign missions "not to use the outer walls of their buildings for political propaganda." It added that the decision was made in view to “avoid causing conflicts between states." The document was sent by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 10, last week. It purported that the Foreign embassies in China are required to adhere to the “Chinese laws and regulations.” There was, however, no indication China would consider the diplomatic immunity, established under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. According to reports, the Canadian embassy, in particular, displayed “rainbow progress” flags that backed the LGBT causes as well as the Ukraine support messages.

As the Chinese government sent the request to the embassies to remove such signs, the Western embassies slammed the decision. There is “no reasonable justification” for the request, a European embassy staff was quoted as saying, adding that they will not comply with the requests. None of the signs were removed. China has been attempting to play a mediation role in the ongoing Russia Ukraine, although it hasn't publicly condemned Russia. It also proposed a 10-point peace plan that was boycotted by the West for the cessation of hostilities that escalated in February 2022 between the two neighbouring countries.

On May 15, a Chinese envoy started a tour of Europe that also involves Ukraine and Russia. The visit is aimed at discussing the “political settlement” to the Ukraine crisis, according to the reports. China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs from 2019 will also visit Poland, France and Germany for talks that could lead to the settlement in the ongoing war.