China At UNSC, Attaches Importance To Nuclear Safety; Says Ukraine War Undergoing Changes

UN Security Council on Friday night called an urgent meeting following the seizing of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russian forces. Speaking at the meeting, China said that it attaches importance to nuclear safety and security. The Chinese Ambassador at UNSC, Zhang Jun said that the Ukrainian crisis is undergoing complex changes and avoiding civilian causalities remained important.

China was speaking at the emergency meeting convened by the UNSC when it said that the Ukraine Russia crisis was undergoing complex changes. Speaking about the recent development, it also noted that the radiations from the attacked nuclear plant were unchanged. “According to the information International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) got from the nuclear authorities, the radiations there are unchanged,” China told UNSC.

“China attaches quiet importance to nuclear safety and security. The Ukrainian crisis is undergoing complex changes and the most important thing is avoiding civilian causalities,” the Chinese ambassador said. “China welcomes the humanitarian corridor step,” it further said.

Furthermore, China which abstained from the recent votes at the UNGA against Russia said that it hoped for the safe evacuation of all Chinese nationals. “We hope that the Chinese nationals and other foreign nationals will be evacuated safely. China welcomes all the diplomatic efforts to stabilise the political situation. Any action must contribute to de-escalation to diplomatic settlement, rather than adding fuel to the fire,” it said at the UNSC emergency meeting.

India upholds nuclear safety at UNSC

India addressed the UN Security Council's session expressing regret over the worsening situation in Ukraine. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations asserted that the country attaches 'highest importance' to the safety of nuclear facilities, as any accident may have severe consequences. Expressing concern over the humanitarian crisis and the safety of Indians stranded in the war-ridden nation, he stressed that differences must be resolved through 'sustained dialogue and diplomacy'.

UNSC convenes emergency meeting after Zaporizhzhia attack

The UN Security Council called for an urgent meeting following the seizing of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russian forces. With the war entering the 9th day, the Russian military occupied Europe's largest nuclear plant after a fierce gun battle, posing as a massive hazard. The incident brought back the nightmares of the Chernobyl disaster, considered to be one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. Shortly after, British PM Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that he will call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

