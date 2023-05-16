China Aware Of 'consequences' It Could Face For Supplying Weapons To Russia: Pentagon

The US Department of Defense assured on Monday that it has extensively communicated with China about the grave repercussions that the East Asian nation could encounter if it decides to provide "lethal" aid to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. During a press briefing on Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder was asked by reporters about the likelihood of China sending weapons to Russia.

Responding to it, Ryder said that the United States so far does not have any indications of any such exchange happening between the two nations. He was further questioned about what steps the Pentagon is actively taking to prevent any such scenario from playing out in the future.

"We have communicated with China about the negative consequences of providing lethal aid to Russia. Not only would it extend the duration of this -- of Russia's illegal occupation of Ukraine and result in thousands of innocent killed in Ukraine, it would also squarely put them in the camp of countries that are looking to eliminate Ukraine as a nation," Ryder asserted.

Risks of Chinese interference increase ahead of G7 summit

During the briefing, the secretary was also asked about how the US aims to strengthen its position ahead of the G7 summit in Japan this week and whether it is monitoring any retaliatory moves by China. "I don't have anything specific to provide, other than we, of course, do maintain a robust presence in the Indo-Pacific region. We'll continue to work closely with our allies and partners to promote peace, security and stability," he elucidated.

As the Russia-Ukraine war drags on and G7 leaders meet this week, fears of a stronger defence collaboration between Beijing and Moscow remain heightened. Just days ago, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that the war has “shaken the very foundation of the international order. "China and Russia are strengthening their military collaboration, including joint flights of their bombers and joint naval exercises in the vicinity of Japan,” Hayashi said.