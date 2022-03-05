As the Russia-Ukraine War continues to rage for the tenth day, China on Saturday, March 5, urged the conflicting nations to directly negotiate and reach a peaceful conclusion to end the war. During a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi reiterated its stance of remaining neutral and batted for the peaceful resolution of the escalating conflict.

This comes in as Bejing at the United Nations Security Council, a day ago asserted that the "Ukraine-Russia crisis was undergoing complex changes." Speaking at the UN Security Council on March 4, Chinese Ambassador at UNSC, Zhang Jun said that the "Ukrainian crisis is undergoing complex changes and avoiding civilian causalities remained important." China had further underlined the importance to maintain nuclear safety and security.

China treads cautiously, maintains a neutral diplomatic stand

China has maintained a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and had abstained to vote against Russia in the past sessions of the United Nations General Assembly. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had time and again called for a "political solution to end the ongoing crisis."

However, earlier this month, Wang Yi had held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and expressed "deep concerns" over the damage done to civilians as a result of the ongoing war. Wang noted that the situation in Ukraine has rapidly deteriorated, and China condemns the attack and is "very concerned" about civilian casualties.

China, a close ally of Russia, is treading cautiously in expressing its concerns while remaining silent on Moscow's military offensive. Yi claimed that China's basic stance on the Ukrainian issue is open, clear, and consistent and that Beijing is committed to upholding all countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ceasefire failed as Russia defied agreement: Ukraine

Hours after Russia on Saturday, March 5, announced a ceasefire in Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Ukraine blamed President Vladimir Putin's forces for breaching the reached agreements. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement alleging that Moscow continues to strike the aforementioned cities defying the ceasefire agreement in place.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared a ceasefire as of 07:00 GMT (12:30 AM IST) to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. The Russian ministry stated that the humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed upon with the Ukrainian side. The Mariupol-Nikolskoe-Rozovka-Pologi-Orekhov-Zaporizhzhia route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, said the authorities of Mariupol, Sputnik reported. However, Ukrainian authorities said that evacuations in Mariupol had to be halted because Russia had violated the ceasefire agreement.

(Image: AP)