China Calls For Diplomatic Efforts Conducive To Peaceful Settlement Of Russia-Ukraine War

As Russian forces rained airstrikes on Ukraine, China on Friday called for diplomatic efforts "conducive" to the peaceful settlement of the conflict. In a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi outlined 5 "basic points" on Beijing's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the readout, Yi also underscored the same during separate phone calls with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, and diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Yi emphasised that China "firmly' stands for respecting and safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and earnestly abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. He also added that Beijing "advocates" the concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security. "China has been following the evolution of the Ukrainian issue and the present situation is something we do not want to see," Yi said.

State Councilor & FM Wang Yi made clear #China's 5-point position on Ukraine during phone calls with his British, EU & French counterparts. #UkraineCrisis — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) February 26, 2022

He further added that China supported and encouraged "all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." Calling for uncompromised priority for the national security of every country, Yi said, China believed that the UN Security Council (UNSC) must indulge in a "constructive role" in resolving the Ukrainian issue. He stressed that regional peace and stability as well as security of all countries "should be priorities."

US accused Moscow of colluding with China to create a 'profoundly ill-liberal' world order

The statement comes as the ever-close diplomatic relation with Russia forced China to avoid public slamming of Moscow's move. In a rather short address during the UNSC Open meeting last Tuesday, Beijing's permanent representative to the UN, Zhung Jun had called on "all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and avoid actions that may fuel tensions," when all other countries slammed Russia for launching "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine. Avoiding an obvious public condemnation of Russia, Jun had concluded saying that all fronts "must seek reasonable solutions to each other's concerns."

Notably, China on several occasions faced flak from the US due to its closeness with Russia. Hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation on Ukraine on February 24, the US had accused Moscow of colluding with China to create a "profoundly ill-liberal" world order, BBC had reported. Previously, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan had also predicted that Putin would wait for an attack until the Beijing Winter Olympics conclude. Significantly, Putin did recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine just after the Games ended, before launching a full-blown war on Ukraine. So far, 137 have been killed and another 312 injured in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)