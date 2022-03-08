Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has informed that China still considers Russia its ‘most strategic partner’, despite the mounting pressure from the West to use its 'influence' over Moscow, said reports. This comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual dialogue with French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz in a video summit, asking the EU allied leaders to show “maximum restraint” over Ukraine. It is important to note that since China is a strong ally of Russia, it has remained neutral in its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Chinese ties with Moscow constitute one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world.No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era,” Wang Yi said at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial parliament. “The friendship between the two is iron clad,” he added.

On Monday, China had asked the United States to reveal the details of the biological labs that it had established in Ukraine. Beijing also took a swipe related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it demanded the US to unveil the information regarding the type of viruses that it had stored for research purposes in Kyiv.

On the other hand, the United States senator for Florida, Marco Rubio mentioned earlier in the day that he is mulling legislation to sanction China if it helps Moscow evade the SWIFT sanctions. He warned China that if it helped Russia use Beijing's Cross-Border International Payments System (CIPS) to benefit from SWIFT and get away with the sanctions slapped by several nations, sanctions would be slapped on China as well.

Rubio stated, 'I am working on legislation that would impose sanctions on China if we catch trying to use their Cross-Border International Payments System (CIPS) to help Russia get around SWIFT sanctions.'

Both the US and European Union (EU) have been demanding that China must use its “influence” on Moscow and change the course of the war, and convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the path of dialogue. However, China has consistently clarified that it wants both nations to have diplomatic talks.

President Zelenskyy slams the West

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. He further stated that the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled till now.

"If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect. While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can," Zelenskyy said.