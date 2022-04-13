China Continues Battering US' Embargoes On Russia; 'Other Countries Have To Pay Price..'

As the US continues to mull over imposing further embargoes on Russia to decapitate its economy, China on Tuesday, April 13 expressed reservations against the US' monetary sanctions on Moscow and claimed that the world will have to pay the price of the unilateral embargoes being imposed by the United States and further called for avoiding a situation like this by opposing the sanctions.

In a report by the Russian News Agency TASS, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying: "The United States is a major power and it bears special responsibility for the observance of the rules of the world economic system and for maintaining its stability."

China slams US sanctions, ‘Other countries would have to pay…’

The Chinese diplomat further went on to say that the US government shall correct ‘its previous mistakes’ in the due course of time and concentrate its focus on the assistance of the peace negotiations between the warring nations. Zhao further emphasised that ‘war and sanctions are not the sole choices’ to resolve the ongoing conflict.

It is pertinent to note that China has been consistent with its stance of opposing US sanctions as on many previous occasions, it has overtly claimed that the US has been complacent in provoking the war in Europe. Previously, he hinted that nations whose views on embargoes differed from those of the US would be forced to pay the 'price.'

"However, escalating sanctions won’t help ease the situation, but will create new problems in the world struggling with the pandemic. For example, energy price in Europe recently has surged to a record high, and residents in many countries began to pay higher prices for electricity, heating, transportation, food and some daily necessities. Those suffering even more than others are developing countries with weak economic foundations. Their economic development and social stability have come under severe threat, risking political turbulence," he had remarked.

‘US should reflect on its dishonourable role in war’: China

Two days ago, on Monday, the Chinese Foreign spokesperson had urged the United States to shoulder responsibility for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He advised that NATO should keep up with the trend of 'peace, development, and cooperation.' He further asked them to take 'concrete actions to safeguard regional and world peace stability.'

"We believe that the mentality of confrontation and the logic of unilateral sanctions are outdated. The US should take corresponding responsibilities and earnestly reflect on its dishonourable role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. As a legacy of the Cold War, NATO should follow the trend of the times, keep up with the trend of peace, development, and cooperation, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional and world peace and stability," Chinese diplomat had said.

