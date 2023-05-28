China Didn't Propose Handing Over Occupied Territory To Russia, Says Ukraine's Foreign Min

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has dismissed recent reports suggesting that China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, proposed the transfer of occupied Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation. Kuleba refuted the claims in a video posted on Facebook, emphasising that no negotiations regarding the recognition of Ukrainian territories under Russian control had taken place.

According to a report from Ukrinform, in the video, Kuleba stated, "I immediately contacted my colleagues in the capitals they visited. None of them confirmed that any negotiations were held about recognising the Ukrainian territories where Russia stays now [as Russian]." The Foreign Minister urged the public to maintain a composed approach and employ common sense, assuring them that Ukraine maintains trusting relationships with its key partners and that no actions would be taken behind Ukraine's back.

Ukraine's foreign minister says dialogue with China will continue

Kuleba stressed that Ukraine will continue its dialogue with China, but reiterated three fundamental principles guiding the discussions. "The first is respect for territorial integrity. The second is no initiatives that involve any territorial concessions by Ukraine. And the third is no frozen conflict. Ukraine will achieve victory," he stated firmly.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that during his European tour, China's special envoy, Li Hui, allegedly proposed temporarily transferring occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia. However, Kuleba's statements have contradicted these claims, indicating that no such discussions took place between China and Ukraine's partner countries. As of now, it isn't clear if the Ukrainian foreign minister's claim can be taken at face value.

Despite the denial, Ukraine remains committed to engaging in diplomatic dialogue and pursuing its core principles of territorial integrity and resolution of the ongoing conflict in its favour. The situation continues to evolve, and Ukraine remains vigilant in ensuring its national interests while maintaining productive relationships with its international partners.