China Helps Ukraine With Humanitarian Aid, But Opposes Sanctions Against Russia

With many global powers deploying humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine amid the latter's escalating conflict with neighbour Russia, China on Wednesday decided to join the bandwagon. According to a report by Associated Press, China will be providing 5 million yuan ($791,000) in humanitarian aid to Kyiv. Announcing the decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that the first batch of humanitarian aid was sent to the Ukrainian Red Cross on Wednesday and more assistance will be provided soon.

However, China has reiterated its objections to sanctions against Russia. Criticising the countries imposing sanctions on Russia, Zhao stated that waving the stick of sanctions at every turn will never produce peace and security, but will create great challenges to the economies and livelihoods of the countries concerned. He further said that Beijing will continue to carry out normal trade relations, including oil and gas commerce with Russia, in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual profit. He further said that China and Russia have maintained healthy energy cooperation, adding that the two countries will continue their collaboration.

US, UK and many more countries impose stringent sanctions upon Moscow

After Russia initiated its military operations on February 24, many global powers responded by imposing financial sanctions on Moscow. Recently, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal into the United States, while the European Commission announced intentions to reduce the EU's reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eliminate it far before 2030.

As China has not imposed sanctions on Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated on Monday that if China does not comply with the sanctions, the US is prepared to take action, reported CGTN. Zhao Lijian said that China opposes all unilateral sanctions and US long-arm authority. He went on to add that China will undertake all required measures to protect Chinese enterprises' and individuals' legitimate rights and interests.

China warned the US not to take any actions that might jeopardise Chinese rights

In the meantime, China has asked the US to take its concerns about Ukraine seriously and warned them not to take any actions that might jeopardise Chinese rights and interests. China has also accused the United States of the war, claiming that Washington failed to fully consider Russia's legitimate security concerns in the face of NATO expansion.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP