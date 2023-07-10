China Learning From Russia's Military Failures In Ukraine Amid Taiwan Tension: NATO Chief

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, Jens Stoltenberg, said that China is learning from Russia's “military failures” in the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a comprehensive piece published by Foreign Affairs on Monday, the NATO chief said that Beijing is watching the war closely and learning from the reactions of the global community. Stoltenberg reasoned that China is observing the “prices” Russia has to pay in the war and the “rewards” it is receiving throughout.

“China, in particular, is watching to see the price Russia pays, or the reward it receives, for its aggression,” the NATO chief wrote in the piece. “It is learning from Moscow’s military failures and the response of the international community. When I visited Japan and South Korea at the start of this year, their leaders were clearly concerned that what is happening in Europe today could happen in Asia tomorrow,” Stoltenberg said. He further wrote about the current situation in Ukraine ahead of the highly anticipated NATO summit which will be held in Lithuania. The NATO head urged the Xi Jinping administration to intercede with Moscow to end the conflict instead of formulating economic, diplomatic, and military cooperation with the warring nation.

Stoltenberg says China’s coercive actions challenge NATO’s security values

In reference to Taiwan, the NATO chief stated that China’s coercive actions within and outside its territories have emerged as a major challenge to the values of the Western alliance. "The Chinese government's increasingly coercive behaviour abroad and repressive policies at home challenge NATO's security, values, and interests,” Stoltenberg wrote. "Beijing is threatening its neighbours and bullying other countries,” he added.

However, the NATO head made it clear that he did not see China as an adversary and that the two parties should engage collectively to tackle today’s global challenges. “NATO does not see China as an adversary. We must continue to engage with Beijing to tackle today’s global challenges, including nuclear proliferation and climate change. At the same time, China should use its considerable influence over Russia to end its illegal war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg asserted. In the piece, the NATO boss also raised concerns over Russia’s pattern of aggression.

He warned that these patterns are stark reminders that a possibility of an attack against the Western alliance cannot be ruled out. “We must continue to strengthen and invest in our deterrence and defence,” he concluded. Meanwhile, at the Lithuanian summit of NATO, Stoltenberg assured that Ukraine will get a clear “wording” on its ties with the regional body.