China 'not Interested' In World War 3; Slams Australia Def Minister's 'crazy Comments'

China is “not interested” in a third world war [WWIII] and would rather have the warring parties Russia and Ukraine to come on the negotiation table and resolve the ongoing issues via diplomatic means, Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday. “No one wants to see a third world war,” iterated Beijing’s official, adding that it is integral to support the process of advancing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Further speaking at the presser, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed concerns about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent comment on start of a third world war.

Beijing slams 'disgusting' remarks made by Australian defense minister

Wenbin on Tuesday said that Beijing does not support the armed actions in Ukraine on a protracted character, and stressed the urgent need to prevent the negative consequences. He went on to add that the Ukrainian war could affect not only Europe but the whole world as it might spiral into a larger conflict. "We hope that all interested parties will show composure and will not allow escalation," said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Wenbin also lambasted Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton's recent provocations comparing China to ‘Nazi Germany.’ He labeled the Australian minister’s remarks as “disgusting.” He then threatened that such what he described "crazy statements" are aimed at denigrating the PRC, and “promote war.”

"Individual politicians make crazy statements for selfish political purposes, promoting war and slandering China,”asserted Chinese Foreign Ministry. In a remark to Russian state affiliated media TASS, Wenbin stated that the Chinese citizens as well as the rest of the world “perfectly understand [what lies] behind such disgusting statements.”

Earlier on Monday the Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton had traded barb with Beijing, saying that "the growing ambitions of China today can be compared to the ambitions of Nazi Germany in the 1930s." The head of the Chinese military was making comments on the security agreement struck between China and the Solomon Islands.

US sends 'clear warning' of military action against China

The United States, meanwhile, also sent a clear warning of military action if the Solomon Islands allowed China to establish a military base. Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and National Security Council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, Kurt Campbell, held a 90-minute meeting discussing what “potential regional security implications” the deal may have. “If steps were taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power projection capabilities, or a military installation, then we would have significant concerns, and we would very naturally respond to those concerns,” the United States delegation asserted.

Responding to Australia and the US, Chinese foreign minister Wenbin said: "I have noted that the US and Australian accuse the framework agreement on security cooperation between China and Solomon Islands of not being transparent. However, it is the AUKUS security partnership that is neither open nor transparent. When will the US and Australia invite South Pacific island countries and other regional countries to review AUKUS cooperation?" He lambasted US for echoing "security concerns" adding that nearly 800 military bases in 80 countries and regions across the world are run by the US and have long been of major concern for the world. He also categorically stressed that China opposes undermining the international order in the name of “rules” or dragging the world into a new Cold War.