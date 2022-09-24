China ‘reaffirms Respect For Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity,’ Claims Dmytro Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, held a meeting with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, which is the first since Russia invaded Ukraine following its February 24 announcement of the special military operation.

The Foreign Minister of China told his Ukrainian counterpart that China respected “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of the use of force as a means of resolving differences,” informed Dmytro Kuleba through a Tweet. Wang Yi was further quoted by the Chinese state media as stating that all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia must be supported.

I met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss relations between Ukraine and China. My counterpart reaffirmed China’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of the use of force as a means of resolving differences. pic.twitter.com/4Q6kJxfNJB — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) September 23, 2022

China committed to supporting peace talks: Wang Yi

China’s Foreign Minister expressed to his Ukrainian counterpart that “China has always been committed to promoting peace talks, never stands idly by, never adds fuel to the fire and never takes advantage of the situation for self-interests,” reported Global Times.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place as voting in ‘referendums’ began in Luhansk People's Republic, Donetsk People's Republic, Kherson and occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia under the Central Election Commission of Russia.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier underscored in his address with regard to the referendums being held by Russia that any annexation of a nation’s territory by another nation involving the threat or use of force is a violation of the United Nations charter and of the international law.

In response to Guterres' comments, the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin said that China's position on the Ukraine conflict is consistent and clear. The spokesperson further stated at Friday’s press briefing that the principles of the UN Charter should be observed and the legitimate security concerns of any country should be taken seriously.

Wang Yi had previously met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 21 while attending the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, Wang stressed that the two sides should deepen strategic cooperation, advance high-quality practical cooperation, work together to meet global challenges, take an active part in global governance, promote a fairer international order, oppose unilateralism and power politics, and uphold justice for developing countries.

