China Refuses To Supply Aircraft Parts To Russia Amid Crippling Sanctions From The West

Following the severe Western sanctions for its ongoing aggression against Ukraine as the Russian aviation sector remains crippled, China has now also refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts, reported ANI. This came after Boeing and Airbus had announced the suspension of aircraft spare parts supply to Russia.

Meanwhile, as the aviation sector remains one of the most affected sectors, Russia has been planning to seek assistance from other countries including India and Turkey for the supply of airplane parts, reported the Global Defence Corp. Confirming the same, Russian news agency Interfax has reported that the Russian air transport agency Rosaviatsiya has been considering various alternatives for supplies as China had refused to supply aircraft parts amid sanctions.

Talking on the same, Rosaviatsia official Valery Kudinov has stated that airlines have been tasked with looking for a possible supplier of parts of their own as a request made to China has been was turned down. "We will be looking (for opportunities) in other countries. Perhaps, via our partners, Turkey, or via India. Every company will reach an agreement on its own while we (Rosaviatsiya) will merely help legalise these parts", he said.

Apart from that, Kudinov also added that following the US and EU sanctions, Russian corporations have started registering their aircraft in the country itself, many of which were previously registered abroad.

Russian aviation impacted by western sanctions

Notably, as most of the aircraft in Russian airlines are manufactured by Boeing and Airbus, both the companies had earlier this month announced stopping the supply of aircraft spare parts in Russia in response to its ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Other than that, many other companies in the aviation sector have also cut off their ties with the country.

In this regard, the Russian foreign ministry has also expressed its concerns over the safety of Russian passenger carriers after Russian flag carrier Aeroflot temporarily had suspended all its international flight services, excluding neighbouring Belarus.

Meanwhile, in retaliation to the mounting sanctions by the western countries, Russia has now imposed a ban on the exports of aircraft and drones, among others.

Image: AP