China has been accused of helping Russia in its military aggression in Ukraine by providing military assistance to Moscow. Now, the Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian stated on Thursday that the claims that China is giving military assistance to Russia are completely erroneous information. He also refuted the reports that China was aware of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Last week, the United States stated that Russia requested military aid from China for its war in Ukraine, which has also been refuted by Wu, who said that the statement that Russia has requested military help from China is false. He further claimed that the US is spreading misinformation and provocations about China's supposed role in the Ukraine situation, according to local reports. China is also accused also backing Russia to attend the G20 meeting later this year in Indonesia, which is opposed by the United States and its Western allies.

Joe Biden warns China against helping Russia at NATO Summit

In the meanwhile, during the NATO Summit on Thursday in Brussels, US President Joe Biden stated that he had a straightforward conversation with Russian President Xi Jinping a few days ago and warned that Beijing will suffer consequences if it helps Russia. He also stated that continuing to help Russia would jeopardise China's security.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused China of giving Russia political support and warned Beijing against providing material help to Moscow's war effort. He stated that China has provided Russia with political backing, including through the dissemination of obvious lies and misinformation, and that they are concerned that China may provide material support for the Russian invasion. He further stated that he expects leaders to urge China to fulfil its UN Security Council obligations, desist from aiding Russia's military effort, and join the rest of the world in calling for a peaceful conclusion to the conflict.

Beijing denounced the sanctions on Russia

As Russia has been subject to severe sanctions for its unjustified attack on Ukraine, Beijing denounced the sanctions on Russia stating that sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions would only cause additional suffering and should not be escalated further, according to local reports. Russian access to key items including commercial electronics, computers, and aviation parts is being restricted by US export restrictions.

Image: AP